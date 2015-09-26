Miquela aka Lilmiquela







Ivete Sangalo - Eternamente



Ivete is an amazing Brazilian singer that I've always idolized! This is my favorite song off her first album and I think her voice sounds so beautiful in it. Plus the percussion goes off!











Donna Summer - Love to Love You



I love disco so much because of all the glamour and how it makes everyone dance! Donna Summer was the disco queen and this song is so iconic.











Solange - Don't Touch My Hair



Solange is my favorite artist right now and this song, especially with the music video, shows how a song can be unique, important and still bang!



