Miquela aka Lilmiquela

Ivete is an amazing Brazilian singer that I've always idolized! This is my favorite song off her first album and I think her voice sounds so beautiful in it. Plus the percussion goes off!
Donna Summer - Love to Love You
I love disco so much because of all the glamour and how it makes everyone dance! Donna Summer was the disco queen and this song is so iconic.
Solange is my favorite artist right now and this song, especially with the music video, shows how a song can be unique, important and still bang!
